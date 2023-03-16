Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Lowered to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of HZNOF remained flat at $3.83 during midday trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Dexterra Group has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $6.39.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group, Inc engages in the provision of industrial, commercial, and residential products and services. It operates through the Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodation and Forestry. The Facilities Management segment includes activities relating to the operation and maintenance of property, buildings and infrastructure.

