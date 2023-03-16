DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Short Interest Update

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 50,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DFDDF remained flat at $33.95 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03. DFDS A/S has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $36.10.

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, refuse derived fuel, and tour operators.

