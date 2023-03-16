DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Announces GBX 1.50 Dividend

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DFS Furniture Stock Performance

DFS opened at GBX 130.40 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.98. The firm has a market cap of £305.32 million, a PE ratio of 831.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 151.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 139.70. DFS Furniture has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.48 ($2.87).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steve Johnson purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.80) per share, for a total transaction of £38,480 ($46,898.23). 11.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.

