Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FANG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.45.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $122.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.52.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 22.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 232,247 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,765,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,927,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

