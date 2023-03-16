DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Chairman Edward W. Stack Sells 159,461 Shares of Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total value of $23,022,979.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $146.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.17 and its 200 day moving average is $118.91.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.11%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $139.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 761.9% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 543 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Articles

