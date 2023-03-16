Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Digital Ally Stock Performance
Shares of Digital Ally stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.66. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Digital Ally Company Profile
Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Digital Ally (DGLY)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.