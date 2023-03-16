Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Digital Ally from $2.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Digital Ally Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Ally stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.66. 4,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,994. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Digital Ally has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Ally, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of digital audio, video recording, and speed detection devices. Its products include in-car camera systems, body-worn camera, mirrored in-car and vehicle video system, and portable surveillance system. The company was founded on December 13, 2000 and is headquartered in Lenexa, KS.

