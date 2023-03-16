Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Stock Down 2.6 %

DCOM stock opened at $24.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $938.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $36.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 52,947 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,635,532.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,185.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 113,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,669 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $545,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 77,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

