Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Acquired by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises 0.1% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,234,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,540,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $628,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF remained flat at $42.44 during midday trading on Thursday. 42,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,116. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.65 and a one year high of $46.99.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

