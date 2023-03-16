Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 685,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 255% from the previous session’s volume of 193,057 shares.The stock last traded at $42.31 and had previously closed at $41.85.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Ascent Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

