Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 557,701 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 254,100 shares.The stock last traded at $43.41 and had previously closed at $42.91.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,148,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,445 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,955,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,908,000 after purchasing an additional 124,494 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032,873 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,395,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,164,000 after purchasing an additional 256,252 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,807,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,236,000 after acquiring an additional 133,220 shares during the period.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

