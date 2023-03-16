Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Stake Raised by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,966.9% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 750,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 714,047 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAU stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 161,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,906. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.61.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

