Dinesh M. Kumar Sells 14,164 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $89,658.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,091,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,961.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ALHC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.17.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,117,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,111,000 after buying an additional 1,626,831 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,470,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,610,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,471,000 after buying an additional 1,020,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Alignment Healthcare

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Alignment Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.64.

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, and Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.