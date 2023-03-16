Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target Cut to GBX 180 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 190 ($2.32) to GBX 180 ($2.19) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIISY. Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.36) to GBX 190 ($2.32) in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered Direct Line Insurance Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.74) to GBX 170 ($2.07) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 185 ($2.25) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.14.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.42. 3,238 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,681. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

