Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Rating) fell 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.13 and last traded at $20.15. 24,565,123 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 30,013,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.84.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.