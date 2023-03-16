Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Upgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $107.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.33.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. 2,122,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.46. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.55.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.49%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.