Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 138,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 75,488 shares.The stock last traded at $41.79 and had previously closed at $41.01.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,830,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $14,350,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,652,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 981,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares during the period. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,655,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

