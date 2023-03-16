Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after buying an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General Price Performance

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.25.

NYSE DG opened at $218.56 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

