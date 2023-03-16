dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $87.72

Shares of dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.72 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 87.39 ($1.07). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 91.70 ($1.12), with a volume of 270,109 shares trading hands.
DOTD has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.71) price target on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £271.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,275.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.72.
dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.
