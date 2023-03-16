DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.71

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.43. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 380,811 shares changing hands.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
