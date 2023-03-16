DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.71

Shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.71 and traded as low as $11.43. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 380,811 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 43,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

