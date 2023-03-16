Douglas G. Rogers Acquires 3,000 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Stock

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) Director Douglas G. Rogers acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:AESI traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 2,951,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,674. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

