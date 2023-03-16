Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 13.4% in February

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 275,200 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 242,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
DWMNF remained flat at $30.75 during trading on Thursday. Dowa has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.61.
