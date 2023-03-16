DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,950,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 31,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $392,592.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,167.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,142,924 shares of company stock worth $21,754,786. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 360,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 40,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,522,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 100.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DKNG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Shares of DKNG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,642,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,139,789. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.29 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 61.51% and a negative return on equity of 87.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

