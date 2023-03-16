DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,950,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 31,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
DraftKings Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 8,640,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,139,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.81.
DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
