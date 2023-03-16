DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Short Interest Up 12.2% in February

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,950,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the February 13th total of 31,160,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.51. 8,640,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,139,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.81.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 87.08% and a negative net margin of 61.51%. The business had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $5,176,181.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,747,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,418,220.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 275,025 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $5,340,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,671,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,308,569.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,142,924 shares of company stock valued at $21,754,786 in the last quarter. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 136.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DraftKings by 1,005.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in DraftKings by 146.6% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.47.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

