DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.307 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from DSV A/S’s previous dividend of $0.27.

DSV A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSDVY opened at $88.68 on Thursday. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $56.02 and a 52-week high of $101.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.36.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter. DSV A/S had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 24.04%. On average, research analysts predict that DSV A/S will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSV A/S Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,400.00 to 1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,397.50.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

