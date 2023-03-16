Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $96.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.