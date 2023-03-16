Duncan Gibbs Sells 200,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Rating) insider Duncan Gibbs sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.01), for a total value of A$302,000.00 ($201,333.33).
Duncan Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 7th, Duncan Gibbs sold 100,000 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.00), for a total value of A$150,000.00 ($100,000.00).
- On Friday, February 24th, Duncan Gibbs purchased 517,649 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$750,591.05 ($500,394.03).
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Duncan Gibbs acquired 95,192 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$138,028.40 ($92,018.93).
Gold Road Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.68.
Gold Road Resources Cuts Dividend
About Gold Road Resources
Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.
