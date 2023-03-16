Duncan Gibbs Sells 200,000 Shares of Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR) Stock

Gold Road Resources Limited (ASX:GOR – Get Rating) insider Duncan Gibbs sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.01), for a total value of A$302,000.00 ($201,333.33).

Duncan Gibbs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Duncan Gibbs sold 100,000 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.50 ($1.00), for a total value of A$150,000.00 ($100,000.00).

On Friday, February 24th, Duncan Gibbs purchased 517,649 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$750,591.05 ($500,394.03).

On Tuesday, February 21st, Duncan Gibbs acquired 95,192 shares of Gold Road Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of A$138,028.40 ($92,018.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

About Gold Road Resources

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Gold Road Resources’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Gold Road Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It owns 50% interest in the Gruyere gold mine, which was developed in joint venture (JV) with Gold Fields Ltd.

