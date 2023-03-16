Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Duratec Limited (ASX:DUR – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, May 8th. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 19th. This is an increase from Duratec’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.
Duratec Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56.
Duratec Company Profile
