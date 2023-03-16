DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Stock Performance

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

About DURECT

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,124,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 2,022.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DURECT by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 52,255 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in DURECT by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 588,848 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.