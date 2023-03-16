DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DRRX. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DURECT from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $6.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ DRRX opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $115.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.46. DURECT has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.70.
DURECT Corp. focuses on advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.
