DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KSM. UBS Group AG increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $300,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.