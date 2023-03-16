DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.4 %
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.43 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.29.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.