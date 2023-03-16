E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.20 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) target price on E.On in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on E.On in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) target price on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Price Performance

Shares of FRA EOAN traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €10.38 ($11.16). 17,452,962 shares of the stock were exchanged. E.On has a 52 week low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 52 week high of €10.80 ($11.61). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.16.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.