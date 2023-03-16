EAC (EAC) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One EAC token can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $7,121.20 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.04 or 0.00315996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00013852 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000785 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009429 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.0083571 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,128.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

