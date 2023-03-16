Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) PT Lowered to $31.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 38,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals
About Eagle Pharmaceuticals
Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
- Adobe Inc. Exceeds Expectations, Sustained Rally Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.