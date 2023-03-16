Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) PT Lowered to $31.00

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.87. 38,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,982,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,730,000 after buying an additional 235,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 467,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,759 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

