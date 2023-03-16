East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.29.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.71. 1,419,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,154. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Irene H. Oh bought 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,036.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,792,000 after purchasing an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.