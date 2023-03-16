Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,543,000 after acquiring an additional 760,852 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after acquiring an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Eaton Trading Down 7.3 %

NYSE ETN opened at $159.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

