Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix Stock Performance

EBIX stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $445.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ebix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ebix in the second quarter worth about $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after buying an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ebix by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 169,398 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,682,000 after buying an additional 147,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ebix by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.