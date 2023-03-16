Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Price Target Cut to $35.00

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 142.72% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ebix in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Ebix Stock Performance
EBIX stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Ebix has a fifty-two week low of $12.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $445.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.
About Ebix
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
