Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Announces — Dividend of $0.15

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Down 4.8 %

EC stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2,154.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.