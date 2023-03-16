Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Announces — Dividend of $0.15

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:ECGet Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1479 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th.

Ecopetrol has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ecopetrol to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Ecopetrol Stock Down 4.8 %

EC stock opened at $10.01 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,075 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2,154.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 290,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Ecopetrol

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.