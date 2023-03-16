Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Short Interest Update

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,470,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Ecopetrol

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,411 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth about $7,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

NYSE EC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.11. 1,408,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,100. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Ecopetrol Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Stories

