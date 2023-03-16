Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $526.83 million and $26.16 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 525,263,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. The official website for Edgecoin is www.edgecoinbank.com. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Edgecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

