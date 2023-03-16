Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:NXR)

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
Further Reading
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.