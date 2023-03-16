Edward Pickus Sells 2,893 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Stock

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) CAO Edward Pickus sold 2,893 shares of Vivid Seats stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $20,366.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,970.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Pickus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 20th, Edward Pickus sold 633 shares of Vivid Seats stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $4,988.04.

Vivid Seats Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.94. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter worth $388,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 18.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,577,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,066,000 after acquiring an additional 705,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,259,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 77,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 160.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vivid Seats by 5.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEAT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Vivid Seats Company Profile

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

