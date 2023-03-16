Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,770,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the February 13th total of 11,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 1.6 %

EW stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,374. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.52. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.