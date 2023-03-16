EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Increases Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Price Target to $19.00

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.
Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,115. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
