EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Increases Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Price Target to $19.00

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Core Molding Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 19,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,115. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $150.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 295,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $571,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

