EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Acquires 1,966 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $148.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.26. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

