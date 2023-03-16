EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Buys Shares of 3,727 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $60.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

