EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.27. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

