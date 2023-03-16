EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,709 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.09.
iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile
iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
