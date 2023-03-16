EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $3.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

BIV opened at $76.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.61 and a 200-day moving average of $74.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

