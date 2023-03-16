EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Has $395,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,469,000 after buying an additional 6,127,129 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200-day moving average of $97.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $108.14.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

