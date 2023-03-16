Elementis’ (ELM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 144 ($1.76) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELM. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Elementis to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.07) price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Elementis alerts:

Elementis Stock Performance

Shares of LON ELM traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 114.20 ($1.39). 120,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £666.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11,440.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.27. Elementis has a one year low of GBX 85.10 ($1.04) and a one year high of GBX 130.10 ($1.59).

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, and Chromium. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.