Elisabeth Iceton Purchases 2,500 Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL) Stock

Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Rating) insider Elisabeth Iceton acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 490 ($5.97) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($14,929.92).

Jersey Electricity Trading Up 0.4 %

LON JEL opened at GBX 495 ($6.03) on Thursday. Jersey Electricity plc has a 1-year low of GBX 476 ($5.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 625 ($7.62). The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 502.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 512.35. The firm has a market cap of £57.62 million, a PE ratio of 1,833.33 and a beta of 0.26.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) per share. This is a positive change from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and home solutions, including heating systems and hot water, renewable energy, electric transport and related chargers, amenity lighting, air conditioning, and CosyCare maintenance.

